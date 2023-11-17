Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Fluor worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

