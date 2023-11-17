Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 7,119 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

