Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $85.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $78.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.