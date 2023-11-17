Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Shares of FTS opened at $41.04 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

