Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
Institutional Trading of Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
See Also
