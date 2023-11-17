Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

