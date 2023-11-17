Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.