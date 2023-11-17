FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issued By HC Wainwright

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dyadic International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Dyadic International Price Performance
Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.62.
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
