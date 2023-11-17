FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Extendicare Inc. Issued By Leede Jones Gab (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.08 million, a PE ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

