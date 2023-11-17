FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Issued By HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.