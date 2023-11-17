FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Issued By HC Wainwright

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 913.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

