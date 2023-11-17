FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Featured Stories

