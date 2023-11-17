FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TeraGo Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TeraGo in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of C$6.49 million for the quarter.

TeraGo stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Cymbria Corporation purchased 700,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$854,506.30. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

