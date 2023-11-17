FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Issued By HC Wainwright

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Shares of ZYME opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $544.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

