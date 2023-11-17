FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $958.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.