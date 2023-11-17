FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Cut by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.69. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$271.50.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$250.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$242.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$242.76. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$197.66 and a twelve month high of C$256.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

