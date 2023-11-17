FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.73. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.