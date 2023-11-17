FY2023 EPS Estimates for Holley Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Holley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.71. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Holley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Holley by 918.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Holley by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Holley news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

