FY2023 EPS Estimates for IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Raised by Analyst

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IN8bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of INAB stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.22. IN8bio has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in IN8bio by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in IN8bio by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 511,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

