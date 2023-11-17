FY2023 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 3rd quarter worth $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

