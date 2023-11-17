FY2023 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Increased by Analyst

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legacy Housing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.91. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,470,294.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,470,294.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $354,418.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,916,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,401,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,614 over the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

