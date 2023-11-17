FY2023 EPS Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synlogic in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.61) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.00). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($10.34) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the period. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

