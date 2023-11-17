FY2023 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Boosted by KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.11.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 551.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 37.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Featured Articles

