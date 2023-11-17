Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Garmin worth $57,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $120.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.