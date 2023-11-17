Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 776 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 235.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 355,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWY opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

