Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $389.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

