Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $98.50 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

