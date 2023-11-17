Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,164 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.75 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.