Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,975,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,791,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,744 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,350,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 226,811 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 982,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

