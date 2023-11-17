Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

