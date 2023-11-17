Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

