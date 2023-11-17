Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 82.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 126,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 16.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 376,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,978,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

