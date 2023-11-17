Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

