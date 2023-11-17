GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

