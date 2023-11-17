Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.44, but opened at $27.58. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global-e Online shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 2,406,619 shares.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global-e Online Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.