Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.44, but opened at $27.58. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global-e Online shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 2,406,619 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 173,827 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

