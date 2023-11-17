Global Mofy Metaverse Limited’s (NASDAQ:GMM) Quiet Period Set To End on November 20th

Global Mofy Metaverse’s (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 20th. Global Mofy Metaverse had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Global Mofy Metaverse’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
GMM stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Global Mofy Metaverse has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.47.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
