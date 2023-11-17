Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

