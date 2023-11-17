GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,714 shares of company stock worth $7,648,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

