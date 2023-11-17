Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of GPP opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80.
Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.35%.
Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners
About Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
