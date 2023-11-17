Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GPP opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.35%.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

About Green Plains Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

