GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 204,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.45 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

