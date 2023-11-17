Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

