Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
