Hamilton Thorne Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Down 0.7 %

HTL opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$1.73.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.67 million. Hamilton Thorne had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.14%.

About Hamilton Thorne

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.