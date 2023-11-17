HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report released on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aeterna Zentaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeterna Zentaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

