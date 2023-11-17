HC Wainwright Comments on Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

