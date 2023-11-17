HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORIC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

