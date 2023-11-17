HC Wainwright Weighs in on Broadwind, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Broadwind in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

BWEN stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $11,610 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

