Head to Head Comparison: Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) vs. Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF)

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) and Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Toho’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment -28.07% 3.68% 0.75% Toho N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Toho’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $1.12 billion 0.07 -$318.29 million ($1.58) -0.26 Toho N/A N/A N/A $128.19 0.25

Analyst Recommendations

Toho has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corus Entertainment. Corus Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toho, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment and Toho, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 1 2 0 0 1.67 Toho 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $8.05, indicating a potential upside of 1,863.41%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Toho.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Corus Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Toho shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Corus Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.0%. Toho pays an annual dividend of $15.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 49.4%. Corus Entertainment pays out -5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toho pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Toho on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services. This segment also engages in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing and book publishing activities; and provision of advertising services, subscriptions, and the licensing of proprietary films and television programs, as well as production services. The Radio segment operates radio stations that include a network of news/talk radio stations, as well as classic hits, rock, country, and hot adult contemporary radio formats. The company produces and distributes children's animated content and consumer products; owns Nelvana, Corus Studios, Aircraft Pictures, Kid Can Press, so.da, and Kin Community Canada, and Quay Media Services; and operates companion websites, digital and streaming platforms, and applications that are related to its brands. Corus Entertainment Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Toho

Toho Co., Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities. The company engages in the planning, production, and performance of stage productions; and leasing of land/buildings, and others. Toho Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

