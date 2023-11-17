Head-To-Head Contrast: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Fortrea and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortrea
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Castle Biosciences
|-39.32%
|-19.50%
|-17.40%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fortrea and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortrea
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
|Castle Biosciences
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
85.8% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Fortrea and Castle Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortrea
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Castle Biosciences
|$137.04 million
|3.78
|-$67.14 million
|($2.84)
|-6.78
Fortrea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences.
Summary
Castle Biosciences beats Fortrea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary 35-GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.
