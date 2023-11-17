Head-To-Head Contrast: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences -39.32% -19.50% -17.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fortrea and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 1 1 0 2.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortrea presently has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 67.72%. Given Castle Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Fortrea.

85.8% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and Castle Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences $137.04 million 3.78 -$67.14 million ($2.84) -6.78

Fortrea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Fortrea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary 35-GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.