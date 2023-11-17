Head-To-Head Contrast: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Hanover Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $56.72 million 2.21 $12.97 million $1.03 10.68 Hanover Bancorp $63.34 million 1.98 $15.16 million $2.05 8.54

Hanover Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 15.97% 8.14% 0.79% Hanover Bancorp 13.31% 8.20% 0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Hanover Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanover Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats Hanover Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant, professional, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Kings, Nassau, and Queens Counties in New York and in Monmouth County in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.