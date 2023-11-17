Head-To-Head Contrast: Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) & Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Silo Pharma has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -6,332.69% -45.72% -39.73% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.2% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silo Pharma and Simon Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $72,102.00 64.25 -$3.91 million N/A N/A Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simon Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silo Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silo Pharma and Simon Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silo Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 571.14%.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

