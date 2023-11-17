Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

